Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $7.93 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,011 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 3.1% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 249.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 688,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $74,796,000 after purchasing an additional 22,191 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,764 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $2,727,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:ABT traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $104.19. 44,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,896,799. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.91. The firm has a market cap of $181.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.44%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group Bank downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

