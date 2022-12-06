Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Makes New $3.70 Million Investment in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,000. Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 492,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 364.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 150,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 118,107 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,190,000.

Get Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF alerts:

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:LVHI traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $26.81. The stock had a trading volume of 39,438 shares. Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $32.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.86.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.