Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Griffon were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the second quarter worth about $15,473,000. Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 40.3% in the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,830,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,295,000 after buying an additional 525,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,656,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,304,000 after buying an additional 388,996 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 62.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 904,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,341,000 after buying an additional 348,549 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the second quarter worth about $8,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GFF traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.55. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.99.

Griffon Increases Dividend

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $708.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.00 million. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GFF. StockNews.com began coverage on Griffon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Griffon from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Griffon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

Featured Articles

