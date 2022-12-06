Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $326,000.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JETS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.65. 46,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,311,394. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $23.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average of $17.58.

