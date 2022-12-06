Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 448 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRTC. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $895,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $583,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,123,000 after buying an additional 48,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2,367.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 16,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IRTC. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $147.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $198.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,554,357.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,927,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other iRhythm Technologies news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,554,357.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,927,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,264.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,447 in the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock traded down $5.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.00. 2,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,651. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.67. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.77 and a 12 month high of $169.54.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.19. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.79% and a negative return on equity of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $103.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

