Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases New Shares in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,773,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,211,000 after buying an additional 302,477 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,920,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,869,000 after purchasing an additional 728,269 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,769,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,221,000 after purchasing an additional 89,742 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,189,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,515,000 after purchasing an additional 557,796 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,878,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,960,000 after purchasing an additional 41,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYN traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $34.50. 5,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,809. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $45.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average of $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Articles

