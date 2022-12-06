Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 5,905 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,905 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLOU traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $16.04. The stock had a trading volume of 55,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,130. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91.

