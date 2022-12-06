Captrust Financial Advisors Takes Position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTO. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.
CTO Realty Growth Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.16. 2,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,181. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $32,184.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 31,900 shares of company stock valued at $537,832 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.
About CTO Realty Growth
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CTO Realty Growth (CTO)
- How Long Does it Take to Become a Profitable Trader?
- Is Autozone Ready To Rally For Another Profitable Lap?
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.