Captrust Financial Advisors Takes Position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTO. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.16. 2,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,181. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 860.41%.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $32,184.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 31,900 shares of company stock valued at $537,832 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

CTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

