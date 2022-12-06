Cardano Trading Up 4.2% This Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001881 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $11.05 billion and approximately $198.29 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cardano has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,266.50 or 0.07425859 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00036434 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00079778 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00060636 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001388 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00025864 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000286 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001408 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,212,260,957 coins and its circulating supply is 34,459,306,811 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

