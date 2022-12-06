Cartenna Capital LP Buys New Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Cartenna Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 45,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,150,000. TransDigm Group comprises 6.3% of Cartenna Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 885.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 107.3% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $615.37. 269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,544. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $575.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $584.41. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $684.72.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total transaction of $6,072,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,378,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,235 over the last 90 days. 8.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cfra increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.67.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

