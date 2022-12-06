Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CWST. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $85.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.18, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $92.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $295.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 23,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $1,868,445.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,868,551.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $1,582,979.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,337.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 23,053 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $1,868,445.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,868,551.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,385 shares of company stock worth $5,632,245 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

