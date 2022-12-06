Casper Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.21 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. Casper has a total market cap of $314.64 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be purchased for about $0.0298 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Casper has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,337,804,676 coins and its circulating supply is 10,566,364,768 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,336,665,737 with 10,565,303,324 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02985774 USD and is down -2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $4,989,325.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

