CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 349.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,910 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of CDW by 4,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 405.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $186.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $208.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CDW shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

