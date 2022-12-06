Celer Network (CELR) Price Tops $0.0125 on Major Exchanges

Celer Network (CELR) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 6th. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $88.90 million and approximately $7.07 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $965.44 or 0.05683995 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.42 or 0.00502049 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,150.70 or 0.30272376 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

