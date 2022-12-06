Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Receives $13.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.14.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLS. Citigroup lifted their price target on Celestica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Celestica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 58.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,077,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,187 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 5.1% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,813,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,015,000 after acquiring an additional 667,125 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 83.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,250,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,890,000 after acquiring an additional 570,424 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 104.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 880,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 451,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at $3,334,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Celestica has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

