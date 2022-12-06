Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the October 31st total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 459,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $36.66 on Tuesday. Celldex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $42.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.24.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 38.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 12.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Celldex Therapeutics

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLDX shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

(Get Rating)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.