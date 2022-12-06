Celo (CELO) Price Reaches $0.63 on Major Exchanges

Celo (CELO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 6th. In the last week, Celo has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00003716 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a market capitalization of $302.83 million and $28.31 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Celo

Celo’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,832,129 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celo is celo.org. The official message board for Celo is forum.celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celo

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

