CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Trading 2.4% Higher

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. 18,901 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,184,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet lowered CEMIG from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.
CEMIG Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEMIG
About CEMIG
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CEMIG (CIG)
- How Long Does it Take to Become a Profitable Trader?
- Is Autozone Ready To Rally For Another Profitable Lap?
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.