CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Trading 2.4% Higher

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. 18,901 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,184,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered CEMIG from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Get CEMIG alerts:

CEMIG Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEMIG

About CEMIG

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CEMIG during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,290,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of CEMIG during the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CEMIG by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 23,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of CEMIG by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.