Chainlink (LINK) Trading 2.5% Lower This Week

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. During the last week, Chainlink has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and approximately $233.60 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for about $7.11 or 0.00041913 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $971.55 or 0.05723124 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.75 or 0.00499221 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,110.07 or 0.30101859 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink launched on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,999,970 tokens. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Chainlink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

