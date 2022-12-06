ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) PT Lowered to $18.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHPT. Cowen lowered their target price on ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.81.

CHPT opened at $11.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.57. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In other ChargePoint news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $48,998.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 437,964 shares in the company, valued at $6,889,173.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other ChargePoint news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 31,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $519,759.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,082.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $48,998.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 437,964 shares in the company, valued at $6,889,173.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 130,130 shares of company stock worth $2,082,753 over the last three months. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the third quarter worth $377,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter worth $198,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 7.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 288,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 19,255 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 14.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter worth $324,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

