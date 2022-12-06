Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior target price of $37.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.78.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $32.02 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.40.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.31). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is presently 114.89%.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 2,369.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,913,000 after acquiring an additional 868,460 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 52,812.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 656,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,226,000 after buying an additional 655,401 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,018,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 20.7% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,192,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,935,000 after buying an additional 376,046 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 411.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 378,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after buying an additional 304,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of October 27, 2022, the company owned and operated 312 restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

