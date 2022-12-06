Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 518.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,736 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,003 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.14% of Cheniere Energy worth $45,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 148.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $172.34 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.85 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -17.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

