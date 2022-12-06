Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Cut by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 113,594 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $160,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron Price Performance

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.84.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.79. 77,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,119,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.44. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $110.73 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $339.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.