Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,216,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 682,783 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.2% of State Street Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. State Street Corp owned about 6.98% of Chevron worth $19,866,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.2% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.3% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 14,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 0.3 %

CVX stock opened at $177.11 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.73 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $342.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.61 and its 200-day moving average is $162.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.84.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.