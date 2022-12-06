Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 57 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for 0.8% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $46,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 529.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $422.30 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $664.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $374.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.13.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,730 shares of company stock worth $10,930,278 in the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

