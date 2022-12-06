Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on PG shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.
Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
Procter & Gamble stock opened at $149.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $355.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.08.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
See Also
