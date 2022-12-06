Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 1.5% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

NYSE:EPD opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.58. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

