Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $459,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,956 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 19.1% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 366.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock opened at $102.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.84.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

