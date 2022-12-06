Childress Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Medtronic by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Medtronic by 5.1% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.3% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Medtronic Stock Down 1.0 %

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $78.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.83 and a 1 year high of $114.44.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

