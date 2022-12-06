Childress Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 10.1% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $25,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $106.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $440.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $114.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.93 and its 200 day moving average is $97.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

