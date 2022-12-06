Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 126 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $827,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 4.1% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $510,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $2,243,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 333,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $284.91 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $205.97 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $152.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.37 and a 200-day moving average of $251.07.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

