Childress Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,077 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

