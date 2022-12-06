Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Short Interest Update

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.
Chiyoda Price Performance
CHYCY opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Chiyoda has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $4.04.
About Chiyoda
