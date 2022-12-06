Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Short Interest Update

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

CHYCY opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Chiyoda has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $4.04.

Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering company in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.

