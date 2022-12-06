Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (CJEWY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.2315 per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of CJEWY opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average is $18.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Macquarie cut Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and k-gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.

