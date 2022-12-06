CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) Trading Up 3.2%

CI Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CIFAF – Get Rating) shares were up 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.19 and last traded at $13.17. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.
CI Financial Trading Up 3.2 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.16.
About CI Financial
CI Financial Corp. engages in the business of management, marketing, distribution, and administration of investment funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Asset Administration segments. The Asset Management segment includes fees earned on the management of mutual, segregated, pooled and closed-end funds, structured products and discretionary accounts.
