Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,944,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,361,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 4.75% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 242.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at $76,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

IEUR stock opened at $48.62 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $38.54 and a 52 week high of $59.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.03.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.