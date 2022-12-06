Civmec Limited (ASX:CVL) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Civmec Limited (ASX:CVL – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Sunday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This is a boost from Civmec’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

Civmec Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kevin Deery 417,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th.

Civmec Company Profile

Civmec Limited, an investment holding company, provides construction and engineering services to the energy, resources, infrastructure, and marine and defense sectors in Australia. It undertakes fabrication projects, such as structural steel, plate works, tanks, vessels, materials handling equipment, subsea and offshore structures, and pipe spooling services.

