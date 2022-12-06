Clearlake Capital Group L.P. Takes Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,416,162 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,716,000. BlackLine comprises approximately 24.1% of Clearlake Capital Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. owned about 0.09% of BlackLine at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BL. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 98.1% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,120,000 after purchasing an additional 941,030 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine in the second quarter valued at $28,466,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 33.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,386,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,511,000 after purchasing an additional 347,980 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine in the first quarter valued at $14,271,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in BlackLine by 11.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,464,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,575 shares during the last quarter.

BlackLine Stock Down 1.8 %

BL traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,566. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.81.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $134.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.73 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.49% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $227,868.62. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,932.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,953 shares of company stock worth $470,591. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on BlackLine from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on BlackLine from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BlackLine from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

