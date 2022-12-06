Clearline Capital LP Acquires 19,793 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 558,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,793 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Allakos were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Allakos in the second quarter worth $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Allakos by 173.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 367,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 9,008.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 170,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 168,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Allakos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Allakos by 15.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 615,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 80,457 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. Allakos Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $11.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Walker bought 3,984,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,386,400 shares in the company, valued at $16,999,728. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Allakos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

