Clearline Capital LP Acquires 39,527 Shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC)

Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 452,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,527 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Vincerx Pharma were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 562.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 260,310 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 170,778 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,658,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 814,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VINC. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vincerx Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Vincerx Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of VINC stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $11.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

