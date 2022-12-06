Clearline Capital LP Acquires Shares of 467,898 Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 467,898 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,770,000. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 0.10% of Flex at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Flex by 22.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 223,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 41,155 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Flex by 13.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,550,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,899,000 after purchasing an additional 298,700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Flex by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,713,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,824,000 after purchasing an additional 33,208 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 104.7% during the second quarter. Towle & Co now owns 35,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter worth about $404,000. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,927.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 12,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $264,722.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,535.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $2,302,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,927.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 279,498 shares of company stock worth $5,231,575. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $22.21.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Flex in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

