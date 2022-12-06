Clearline Capital LP Buys New Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 153,094 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,000. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 0.45% of Collegium Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 443.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Collegium Pharmaceutical

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.87.

In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 76,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $1,722,392.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,267,988.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 38,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $697,303.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,574.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 76,653 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $1,722,392.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,267,988.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,689 shares of company stock worth $2,541,342. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Further Reading

