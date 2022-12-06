Clearline Capital LP Has $20.13 Million Stock Position in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Clearline Capital LP grew its position in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,394,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,292 shares during the period. Xperi makes up approximately 2.6% of Clearline Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Clearline Capital LP owned 1.34% of Xperi worth $20,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XPER. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 772,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 57,705 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 834,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,046,000 after buying an additional 25,829 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 16,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 11,290 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 47.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 35,550 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Xperi by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 28,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 17,802 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XPER. BWS Financial upgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xperi in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. Xperi Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

