Clearline Capital LP Invests $775,000 in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 58,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Constellium by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 57,993 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 517.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,463,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,857 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Constellium by 18.3% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,617,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,581,000 after purchasing an additional 404,575 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Constellium from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Constellium from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Constellium Stock Performance

About Constellium

Shares of CSTM opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. Constellium SE has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.97.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

