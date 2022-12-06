Clearline Capital LP Invests $952,000 in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 145,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 0.09% of ACV Auctions at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACVA. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 30.4% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,045,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 14.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,143,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,390 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 29.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,639,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,520 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 409.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,024,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 823,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 49.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,613,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 531,732 shares in the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ACV Auctions to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ACV Auctions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

ACV Auctions Stock Down 3.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at ACV Auctions

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $22.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other ACV Auctions news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $16,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 665,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,487,842.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ACV Auctions news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $16,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 665,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,487,842.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 84,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $774,598.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,703.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,166,911 shares of company stock worth $18,005,021 in the last three months. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

