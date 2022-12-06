Clearline Capital LP Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,002 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Pegasystems by 5.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 5,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PEGA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Pegasystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.90.

Pegasystems Price Performance

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Shares of PEGA opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.49. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -2.35%.

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $39,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

