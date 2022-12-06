Cobak Token (CBK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.63 Million

Cobak Token (CBK) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One Cobak Token token can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00003284 BTC on popular exchanges. Cobak Token has a market cap of $38.52 million and $13.63 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cobak Token has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $971.55 or 0.05723124 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.75 or 0.00499221 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,110.07 or 0.30101859 BTC.

About Cobak Token

Cobak Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,138,193 tokens. Cobak Token’s official website is cobak.co.kr. The official message board for Cobak Token is medium.com/@cobak. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

