Coin98 One Day Trading Volume Hits $13.55 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001355 BTC on major exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $50.03 million and approximately $13.55 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.26 or 0.01715856 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00013540 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00030216 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00039017 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.30 or 0.01769060 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.