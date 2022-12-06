Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by SRS Investment Management LLC

SRS Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 969,699 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,598,610 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 0.7% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $38,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1,476.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Comcast by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.87.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.