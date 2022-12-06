Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) PT Raised to €22.00

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €20.00 ($21.05) to €22.00 ($23.16) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €30.00 ($31.58) to €35.00 ($36.84) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €36.00 ($37.89) to €34.00 ($35.79) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €25.00 ($26.32) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

MGDDY opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average is $14.78.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

